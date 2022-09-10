Ankara accused Athens of opening fire on the ship, a source said

ANKARA, September 10 – RIA Novosti. The Greek side opened pursuing fire on the ship, which was traveling in international waters, 11 miles from the Turkish island of Bozcaada, Ankara demands a serious investigation into the incident, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

“On September 10, 2022, at 13.27 (coincides with Moscow time), the Greek side opened pursuing fire on a ro-ro vessel flying the flag of the Comoros Anatolian, which was traveling in international waters 11 nautical miles southwest of Bozcaada (an island near the Dardanelles ) and after the arrival of Turkish coast guard boats in the area, the Greek side was forced to leave the territory,” the source said.

Yesterday, 16:03 Erdogan reveals details of conversation with Putin

According to the source, “immediate attempts were made to protest against this incident, which is completely contrary to international law.”

“The seriousness of the incident was emphasized and an immediate investigation and explanation was demanded,” he said.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey have repeatedly found themselves on the brink of armed conflict due to territorial disputes. A new round of tension began on August 23, when, according to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Greece deployed Russian-made S-300 air defense systems to target Turkish F-16s during a NATO mission. Greece denies this.

In recent days, the rhetoric between the two countries has sharply escalated. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that Greece is threatening Turkey with S-300 air defense systems and will pay a “heavy price” if it “goes further.”

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara expects objectivity from NATO in connection with the use by Greece of the S-300 in the pursuit of Turkish aircraft. According to him, Greece ignores international law, good neighborly relations and friendship.