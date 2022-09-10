World

18 dead in Mexico bus and tanker crash

MEXICO CITY, September 10 – RIA Novosti. An accident on the Victoria-Monterrey highway in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas has claimed the lives of 18 people, the regional prosecutor’s office said.
“The bus caught fire on the Victoria-Monterrey highway … Hidalgo municipality in a collision with a container, unfortunately, 18 people have died so far,” the Tamaulipas prosecutor’s office said in a statement on its website.
One of the two tanks of a solvent truck broke off from a trailer and crashed into a tour bus early Saturday morning. The bus caught fire after a collision with a tanker, and the driver of the truck, according to local media, tried to escape. A criminal case has been opened.
The tour bus was bound for Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. Information about the identity and citizenship of the dead is not given.
