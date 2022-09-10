International Day of Remembrance for Victims of Fascism

International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Fascism has been celebrated every year since 1962 on the second Sunday of September. In 2022, this day falls on September 11th.

The date is celebrated in September, since it was in this month that the Second World War began (with the Nazi invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939) and ended (with the surrender of militaristic Japan on September 2, 1945). This military clash in its scale, human losses and material costs is unparalleled. 61 states, more than 80% of the world ‘s population, were drawn into the war, hostilities were fought on the territory of 40 states, as well as on the seas and oceans.

More than 55 million people died during World War II. The greatest victims were the Soviet Union, which lost 27 million people.

More than 75 years have passed since fascism, which brought untold suffering and millions of victims, was defeated by joint efforts. However, a number of countries are trying to revise the results of the Second World War, for the sake of selfish, political and economic interests, historical facts are distorted, frankly false views are imposed, fictions built on speculation and speculation.

Recently in Europe there has been a consistent whitewashing and revival of Nazism. Over the past year, the situation in this area has especially degraded, in a number of countries campaigns are being organized aimed at distorting history and falsifying the role of the USSR in the victory over Nazism. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Baltic countries, Ukraine, Poland and the Czech Republic are of particular concern.

It is not the first year that rallies of veterans of the 20th SS division have been held in Estonia. In Latvia, every year on March 16, a procession of SS legionnaires is organized.

National legal acts of Lithuania are aimed at exalting war criminals. There are cases of reburials of former Nazis, monuments and memorial plaques to the “forest brothers” are erected, most official historians justify Hitler’s accomplices.

In recent years, fascism has been flourishing in Ukraine, the rights of Russians and Russian speakers are being infringed, neo-Nazism has become part of the country’s political system. Far-right radicals on the streets of Ukrainian cities freely arrange torchlight marches and processions in honor of Nazi criminals. In 2015, the Parliament of Ukraine adopted a law recognizing the organizations of the OUN-UPA (an extremist organization banned in the Russian Federation) as fighters for the independence of Ukraine in the 20th century. There is a glorification of the UPA and its leaders – Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych, who collaborated with the Nazis.

The nationalist party All-Ukrainian Association “Svoboda” (an extremist organization banned in Russia), the radical association “Right Sector” (an extremist organization banned in Russia), the national battalions “Dnepr”, “Aidar”, “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) operate freely. in Russia) and other organizations that unite Nazi ideas.

In April 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a language law obliging citizens of the country to communicate exclusively in Ukrainian almost everywhere: in government bodies, schools, universities and hospitals, shops, courts, the army, the police, during election campaigns and referendums, etc.

In the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine, monuments to Soviet soldiers-liberators are being demolished.

The authorities of modern Germany are pursuing a policy of revising the sole historical role of Berlin in the outbreak of the Second World War, making efforts to exclude this thesis from the international socio-political discussion.

According to Anatoly Antonov, Russian Ambassador to the United States, “neo-Nazi organizations ‘hiding’ behind the first amendment to the US Constitution feel at ease in America, monuments are erected to ‘heroes’ guilty of ethnic cleansing, Nazi accomplices involved in the Holocaust.”

At the initiative of Russia, every year since 2005, the UN General Assembly has adopted resolutions calling for the suppression of attempts to glorify Nazism. Every year the number of countries supporting the draft document is growing. Recently, only the United States and Ukraine have traditionally voted against.

In December 2021, the UN General Assembly adopted the Russian resolution “Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.” 130 countries voted for it, 49 abstained. Against – the United States and Ukraine.

In Russia, a law signed on May 5, 2014 by President Vladimir Putin imposed a penalty of up to five years in prison for the rehabilitation of Nazism, the denial of the facts established by the Nuremberg Tribunal, as well as for spreading false information about the activities of the USSR during the Second World War. In addition, fines are provided for desecration of the days of military glory and memorable dates in Russia.

The federal law of November 4, 2014, amending the law “On perpetuating the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945” and Article 20.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, expanded the circle of organizations for propaganda and public demonstration of the paraphernalia and symbols of which The list of these organizations was supplemented by structures that collaborated with fascist organizations and movements, as well as with international or foreign organizations or their representatives, denying the results of the Nuremberg Tribunal, as well as the sentences of national, military or occupation tribunals based on the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal or issued during the Great Patriotic War, World War II.

In August 2022, the first International Anti-Fascist Congress was held in Russia as part of the Army-2022 military-technical forum. He gathered to unite the efforts of the world community in the fight against the ideology of Nazism in all its manifestations. The Congress is called upon to become a platform for upholding the historical truth about the decisive contribution of the USSR to the defeat of fascism during the Second World War, to counteract the spread of Nazi ideology. More than 60 representatives from 37 countries took part in the forum.

The purpose of the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Fascism is to combat the ideology of the revival of fascism. Its slogan is to unite to resist neo-fascism. Traditionally, public actions are held on this day in memory of the tens of millions of people who died during the Second World War. On this day, not only the soldiers who defended the Motherland are remembered, but also the affected civilians.