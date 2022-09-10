Truss held first conversation with Macron

MOSCOW, September 11 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Liz Truss, in her first telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussed working together to overcome the energy crisis, as well as cooperation in the defense sector, follows from a message from the prime minister’s office.

“Leaders agreed on the value of a strong relationship between the UK and France as we work together to overcome the energy crisis … and cooperate on security, defense and strategic issues,” the statement said.

As noted in the message, Truss and Macron aim to have a face-to-face meeting in the near future to “discuss these issues.”

Former British Foreign Secretary Truss was elected head of the Conservative Party on Monday, and on Tuesday Queen Elizabeth II instructed her to form a government as the new prime minister.