Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19 | News

Buckingham Palace announced this Saturday that the state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19 at 11:00 a.m. local time at Westminster Abbey in London.

Charles III is officially proclaimed the new King of the United Kingdom

King Carlos III declared a national holiday during that day, which is expected to be attended by leaders from various parts of the world.

Before the funeral, there will be a four-day funeral in Westminster Hall, the oldest building in the Parliament complex, where citizens can come to pay their respects.

According to the statement with the program planned for the next few days, the body of Elizabeth II rests right now in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, from where it will be transferred tomorrow, Sunday, by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh.

The queen’s coffin “will travel from Scotland on a Royal Air Force plane from Edinburgh airport” to London on September 13, it added.

Elizabeth died Thursday at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, at the age of 96.

Carlos III was officially proclaimed monarch of the United Kingdom this Saturday, opening a new era in the history of a country that is preparing to say goodbye to Elizabeth II, its guide and symbol of stability for seven decades, on September 19.

“Prince Carlos Felipe Arturo Jorge now becomes, due to the death of our sovereign lady of happy memory, our King Carlos III. God save the king!” Proclaimed the Ascension Council meeting at Saint James’s Palace in London. .





