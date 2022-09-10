World
Media: Putin was the first leader to congratulate Charles III on his accession to the throne
MOSCOW, September 11 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin became the first world leader to congratulate King Charles III of Great Britain on his accession to the British throne, the Telegraph newspaper reports.
Earlier Saturday, Charles III was formally proclaimed King of Britain at a meeting of the Council of Succession at St James’s Palace in London. Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Charles III on the occasion of his accession to the British throne. In it, the President of the Russian Federation wished the monarch success, good health and all the best.
According to the newspaper, Putin and Charles III met in person several times, including during the state visit of the President of the Russian Federation to the UK in 2003.
On September 8, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died in Scotland at the age of 96. After that, her son was officially proclaimed King of Great Britain Charles III at the council of succession.
