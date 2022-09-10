Türkiye arrests one of the leaders of the Islamic State | News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday the capture of Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, codenamed Abu Zeid/Master Zeid, who he said would be a senior executive of the Islamic State terrorist group or also known by the Arabic acronym Daesh. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Türkiye opens Ukrainian grain export center

Abu Zeid/Master Zeid was captured in a successful operation by Turkish intelligence and Istanbul police, Erdogan told reporters on the presidential plane as he returned from a three-nation Balkan tour.

According to the Turkish president, “international reports and the UN Security Report also contained information that this terrorist was one of the top executives of the Daesh terrorist organization.”

In the same order, the Turkish president reported that the movements of the terrorist leader had been followed since he was in Syrian territory and then intelligence information was obtained that he would enter Türkiye illegally.

He said security units in Istanbul determined that the terrorist used a false identity.

According to the information offered by the Turkish president, the captured man was transferred to the judicial authorities by order of the Istanbul Prosecutor General’s Office, after being interrogated by the National Intelligence Organization and the Police of the Turkish capital.

According to a UN Security Council report published on July 11, 2022, Abu Zeid/Master Zeid participated in the management of the terrorist group.

Earlier, according to the report, on February 3, after Daesh leader Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Salbi was killed in the US-led operation in Atmah, near the Turkish border, on February 10. March, Daesh/ISIS announced that Abu l-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi would take his place.

Although the real identity of Abu al-Hassan has yet to be determined, it is considered among member states that this person is likely to be Bashar Khattap Ghazal Al-Sumaidai of Iraq.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source