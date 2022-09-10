Three-day regional elections begin in Russia | News

Elections at various regional levels began this Friday in Russia, and the territories themselves can choose the duration of the vote: one, two or three days, according to the electoral authorities.

The mega-elections cover governors in 14 Russian regions, legislative assemblies will be formed in another six, and deputies from administrative centers in another 12 regions. In addition, voters will have to decide on local governments.

In these days around 4,700 elections at various levels will be held, which include more than 31,200 thousand mandates for deputies and elected officials.

The director of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said that it is the quietest election in the last ten years.

According to Pmafilova, “more than 44 million voters could potentially participate in the vote.”

In the municipal elections in Moscow, 1,417 mandates in 125 districts will be replaced. According to the Moscow City Election Committee, more than 6,000 candidates have registered.

This year there are more than 51,000 public observers in the elections. The Russian Civic Chamber, where the Public Control Center has already been opened, will be in contact with them during all voting days.

There will be no foreign observers, since international treaties provide for their presence only in federal elections. Pamfilova said that many experts have a keen interest in the Russian elections.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



