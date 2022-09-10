UN urges international community to help Pakistan | News

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), António Guterres, urged this Friday the international community to help Pakistan, in the face of the climatic catastrophe associated with the floods that have occurred in that country in recent weeks.

Pakistan reports nearly 1,300 dead from floods

As expressed through his account on the social network Twitter, the representative of the international entity specified that he arrived in the Asian country to show his solidarity with the Pakistani people, due to the suffering that the rains have caused.

After his arrival on Pakistani soil, Guterres met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and also plans to visit the National Flood Response and Coordination Center, according to the spokesman for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Asim Iftijar.

Discussed with PM @CMShehbaz Pakistan’s response to devastating floods.

Pakistan suffers—yet has done almost nothing to contribute to climate change.

I urge countries to generously support the humanitarian response, recovery & reconstruction as a matter of solidarity & justice. pic.twitter.com/iK1kEZSAaq

— Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres)

September 9, 2022

Local media also indicate that the head of the international organization will visit regions affected by the floods, especially the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh, where he will talk with rescuers and victims.

Since last June 14, the monsoon rains that have affected Pakistan have caused nearly 1,300 deaths and almost 634,000 displaced people, according to reports from the World Health Organization (WHO).

In this sense, Guterres announced last Tuesday the existence of a war against nature, and reflected on the destruction that climate change is causing on the planet.





