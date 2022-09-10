Russia will increase grain supply to poorer countries | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that his country will increase grain supplies to the most vulnerable nations because they only received three percent of Ukrainian grain.

President Putin asserts that Russia faces Western sanctions

The head of state pointed out in the framework of a meeting with the members of the Russian Security Council that “it is correct to increase the supply, particularly to the poorest countries.”

In this sense, the president assured that Russia will supply the most disadvantaged nations with around 30 million tons of grain until the end of the year, while specifying that “we are willing to increase this volume to 50 million tons.”

From this, Putin highlighted that of 87 ships that left the Ukrainian ports with the grain (after the conflict with Russia began last February) only two arrived in the poorest countries according to the UN food programs, which means 60,000 tons for 3 percent of the total.

At the same time, the president stated that “Russia supplied world markets with 6.6 million tons of grain between May and August this year. These are wheat, barley, corn; of these, 6.3 million tons” were destined for countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Similarly, he referred to Russian fertilizers, of which a large part “is stacked in some ports of European countries.” Given this, he stressed that producers “are willing to transfer them free of charge to developing countries that urgently need it.”

The Russian leader stressed this Wednesday during the third day of the VII Eastern Economic Forum that “if we exclude Turkey as a mediating country, then everything, almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is not sent to developing countries and the poorest, but to the countries of the European Union”.

