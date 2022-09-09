The EC was asked to study the possibility of imposing a price limit on all gas imports

BRUSSELS, September 9 – RIA Novosti. EU energy ministers at a meeting on Friday asked the European Commission (EC) to explore the possibility of imposing a price cap on all EU gas imports, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said at a press conference.

The head of the European Commission earlier spoke in favor of introducing a price limit on the import of Russian pipeline gas in the European Union.

This measure, as well as a number of other possible actions in response to high energy prices, was discussed by relevant EU ministers on September 9 in Brussels.

“Today, several ministers also asked us to analyze the possibility of limiting prices for the rest of the gas that the EU imports,” Simson said after the meeting.

However, a general price ceiling, including for LNG imports, could pose a “security of supply challenge,” she added.

Simson noted that the LNG market is global, there is strong competition, and the European Union is not one of the three largest importers of liquefied gas. At the same time, it is now important for the EU to be able to replace the decline in supplies from the Russian Federation with alternative sources of “blue fuel”, Simson noted.

Following Friday’s meeting, EU energy ministers asked the European Commission to submit proposals “to limit gas prices,” Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Josef Sikela said at the same press conference on Friday.

“Limiting the price of gas, I think from a market point of view, is the most difficult thing. We need to be a little more precise about the impact. The prevailing opinion of countries is that we need a cap as an emergency measure, but please give the European Commission and us a little more time” he added.

On Tuesday next week, official proposals from the European Commission on new measures in the energy sector are expected against the backdrop of high gas and electricity prices.

Simson did not comment on what kind of gas price cap proposal the EC might present next week.