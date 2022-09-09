Baltic countries will prohibit entry to Russians even with visas | News

The Baltic states (Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia) plus Poland have reached an agreement on the entry restriction for Russian tourists with Schengen visas from September 19, in line with the coercive measures imposed by the West on Russia due to the conflict with Ukraine.

The decision was announced by Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs at a joint meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries, as well as the Nordic countries, held in Kaunas, Lithuania.

During a press conference after the meeting, Minister Rinkēvičs said that in recent months the number of Russian travelers crossing EU borders with Schengen visas has increased dramatically, stating that the problem has now become a “problem”. of public security”.

“This is also an issue of a moral and political nature, and I think that at this point, the Baltic states have come, in principle, we are finalizing the details, to the policy of restricting entry through the Russian-Latvian, Belarusian-Latvian . , Lithuanian-Russian and [lituano-] Belarusian, as well as the Estonian-Russian border of Russian citizens, ”he said.

In addition, it revealed that although the decision will be made jointly and the measures will be the same for each Baltic country, the restrictions will be imposed through national procedures.

“We will present, respectively, coordinated documents to our respective governments, and I believe that those restrictions will be applied based on decisions… in the next ten days”, he pointed out that in principle the agreement has been reached, and only some details remain to be agreed upon. .

According to him, the three countries agreed to ban the entry of Russian Schengen visa holders, except in cases of humanitarian reasons, family reasons, truck drivers and diplomats.

For more than a month, the Baltic states have pressed the EU to impose a visa ban on Russian tourists, insisting that Russian tourists should not be allowed to roam Europe while there is a conflict in Ukraine.

While the issue was discussed among EU Foreign Ministers on August 31, at an informal meeting in Prague, the foreign ministers only agreed to abolish the 2007 visa facilitation agreement with Russia, making it more difficult for Russian citizens obtain a Schengen visa.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis had said at the time that Poland was also part of the initiative to ban Russians from entering the EU.





