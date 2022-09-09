Charles III addressed the nation with the first televised address

MOSCOW, September 9 – RIA Novosti. King Charles III of Great Britain addressed the nation for the first time in a televised address in which he expressed his gratitude to his mother Queen Elizabeth II and promised to serve the country for a lifetime, broadcast by Sky News.

“All her life, Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved mother, has been an inspiration and example for me and my entire family,” the new king of Great Britain began his address.

Charles III thanked Elizabeth II for love and devotion, for guidance and understanding, noted that she embodied many qualities that intersected with each other. He added that the queen has always been able to see the best in people.

“This promise to serve a lifetime, I renew in front of everyone today,” Charles said, celebrating the Queen’s accomplishments during her reign.

Charles III stated that, despite the changes that have taken place over the 70 years of the reign of Elizabeth II, the role and responsibilities of the monarchy remain the same.

“Paying tribute to the memory of my mother, honoring her lifelong service. I know that her death brings great sadness to many of you … Like the queen herself, with such unwavering devotion, I now also pledge all the remaining time that will give God to me, uphold the constitutional principles… regardless of your background and beliefs, I intend to serve you faithfully, with respect and love,” he added.

King Charles III also promised to uphold constitutional principles at the heart of Britain.

Her Majesty. How do you remember Elizabeth II? © AP Photo / Pool/Victoria Jones Elizabeth II, who turned 96 this year, has become the oldest monarch in British history – the first to celebrate her 70th Platinum Jubilee. 1 of 18 Elizabeth II, who turned 96 this year, has become the oldest monarch in British history – the first to celebrate her 70th Platinum Jubilee. © AP Photo / Pool/Victoria Jones © AP Photo / Eddie Worth The era of her reign began on February 6, 1952, when the 25-year-old Elizabeth, wife and mother of two children, ascended the throne. 2 of 18 The era of her reign began on February 6, 1952, when the 25-year-old Elizabeth, wife and mother of two children, ascended the throne. © AP Photo / Eddie Worth © A.P. Photo She was not supposed to become queen: no one could have thought that her uncle Edward VIII would abdicate the throne. 3 of 18 She was not supposed to become queen: no one could have thought that her uncle Edward VIII would abdicate the throne. © A.P. Photo © A.P. Photo When Elizabeth II became Queen, Sir Winston Churchill was Prime Minister of Great Britain, Harry Truman was President of the United States, and Joseph Stalin was in charge of the USSR. 4 out of 18 When Elizabeth II became Queen, Sir Winston Churchill was Prime Minister of Great Britain, Harry Truman was President of the United States, and Joseph Stalin was in charge of the USSR. © A.P. Photo © AFP 2022 / INTERCONTINENTALE The Queen remembers the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Indira Gandhi, the Cold War, perestroika, the fall of the Berlin Wall, Margaret Thatcher’s war with trade unions, the Falklands War, Afghanistan and Iraq, the collapse of the USSR, the terrorist attacks in New York and London. 5 out of 18 The Queen remembers the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Indira Gandhi, the Cold War, perestroika, the fall of the Berlin Wall, Margaret Thatcher’s war with trade unions, the Falklands War, Afghanistan and Iraq, the collapse of the USSR, the terrorist attacks in New York and London. © AFP 2022 / INTERCONTINENTALE © AFP 2022 She talked with presidents and prime ministers, leaders and popes – the interlocutors were imbued with an almost subconscious respect for her status, appearance and demeanor. 6 out of 18 She talked with presidents and prime ministers, leaders and popes – the interlocutors were imbued with an almost subconscious respect for her status, appearance and demeanor. © AFP 2022 © AFP 2022 / Pool/Fiona Hanson The queen carefully prepared for each meeting and more than once surprised her interlocutors with awareness of the most unexpected issues. 7 out of 18 The queen carefully prepared for each meeting and more than once surprised her interlocutors with awareness of the most unexpected issues. © AFP 2022 / Pool/Fiona Hanson © AP Photo / Pool/Ben Stansall The very meaning of this reign was manifested in the duration of the reign of Elizabeth II. 8 out of 18 The very meaning of this reign was manifested in the duration of the reign of Elizabeth II. © AP Photo / Pool/Ben Stansall © AP Photo / Yui Mok For the British, the queen has always been something constant in a changing world. 9 out of 18 For the British, the queen has always been something constant in a changing world. © AP Photo / Yui Mok © AFP 2022 / Pool/ Paul Hacket Some prime ministers left and others came, the Conservatives alternated with the Laborites, and the Queen remained the same – in a perfectly fitting coat, elegant hat and with the same Launer handbag. 10 out of 18 Some prime ministers left and others came, the Conservatives alternated with the Laborites, and the Queen remained the same – in a perfectly fitting coat, elegant hat and with the same Launer handbag. © AFP 2022 / Pool/ Paul Hacket © AFP 2022 / Odd Andersen The queen opened museums, visited the homeless, hosted parades, admired flowers and admired paintings. 11 out of 18 The queen opened museums, visited the homeless, hosted parades, admired flowers and admired paintings. © AFP 2022 / Odd Andersen © AFP 2022 / Pool/Steve Parsons Elizabeth II willingly rode horseback… 12 out of 18 Elizabeth II willingly rode horseback… © AFP 2022 / Pool/Steve Parsons © AFP 2022 / Daniel Leal …and drove the car. 13 out of 18 …and drove the car. © AFP 2022 / Daniel Leal © AFP 2022 / Pool/Fiona Hanson It is impossible to talk about the queen without mentioning her far from perfect family – an endless source of society news. 14 out of 18 It is impossible to talk about the queen without mentioning her far from perfect family – an endless source of society news. © AFP 2022 / Pool/Fiona Hanson © A.P. Photo The loudest scandal followed by the whole world was the story of the relationship between the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles of Wales, and Diana Spencer. 15 out of 18 The loudest scandal followed by the whole world was the story of the relationship between the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles of Wales, and Diana Spencer. © A.P. Photo © AFP 2022 / Don Emmert But even without this, there were a lot of problems in the family, everyone added worries to the queen: sister, husband, children, grandchildren. 16 out of 18 But even without this, there were a lot of problems in the family, everyone added worries to the queen: sister, husband, children, grandchildren. © AFP 2022 / Don Emmert © AP Photo / Matt Dunham And against the backdrop of any quarrels and incidents, criticism and whispering behind her back, Elizabeth had to smile, shake hands and wave from the balcony of the palace. 17 out of 18 And against the backdrop of any quarrels and incidents, criticism and whispering behind her back, Elizabeth had to smile, shake hands and wave from the balcony of the palace. © AP Photo / Matt Dunham © AP Photo / Pool/Joe Giddens The main question now is: what will happen after the queen? But that’s another story. 18 out of 18 The main question now is: what will happen after the queen? “Our values ​​have been preserved and must be preserved. The role and duties of the monarch have also been preserved … I solemnly swear … to uphold constitutional principles in the heart of our country,” he said.

The King of Britain stressed that his life will change with the adoption of a new role. In particular, he will not be able to devote as much time to charity as he did before, but he hopes that this work will be continued by others.

The appeal was recorded at Buckingham Palace and broadcast on TV channels at 18.00 (20.00 Moscow time). According to Sky News, the British king addressed the nation from the blue drawing room of the palace – it was there that Elizabeth II wrote down some of the Christmas messages. The TV channel noticed that during the king’s speech, there was a bouquet of sweet peas and rosemary on the table, which symbolized memory, and the base of the flower vase was decorated with three figures of corgi dogs – the queen loved this breed.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died in Scotland at the age of 96.

Prince Charles became the next monarch, taking the name Charles III, his wife Camilla received the status of queen consort.