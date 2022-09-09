The UN Security Council will not be able to take away the right of veto from Russia, said Polyansky

MOSCOW, September 9 – RIA Novosti. No one will take away the right of veto in the UN Security Council from Russia, since there is no such mechanism, it would destroy the very basis of the organization, said Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield will raise the subject of reform of the Security Council at the upcoming high-level week of the UN General Assembly at the end of September.

“The United States has always spoken less actively on this subject, tried to avoid expressing positions on the reform, but now they have decided to try to promote their approaches in this field. Yes, they present it all in an anti-Russian vein, there is nothing new in this, but some leverage and mechanisms, to be honest, without the collapse of the UN, without undermining its foundations – and no one is interested in this – I, frankly, do not see the Americans,” he said on the air of Rossiya 1.

“We keep it all under control in any case. Of course (no),” he said, answering the question of whether Russia could be deprived of the right to veto.

“There is no such mechanism, it is necessary to undermine the foundations of the UN, in fact, build it anew then, without Russia. I can’t even imagine how this process can look like without the complete destruction of all the foundations of modern international relations, everyone understands this,” Polyansky emphasized.

He added that Russia also has its own position on the reform of the UN Security Council, which is to expand the geographical coverage of the Security Council, so that the representation of the states of Africa, Asia and Latin America in it increases.