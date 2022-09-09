World

The budget of military assistance to Ukraine is designed for two years, said the Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 9 – RIA Novosti. The funds allocated to support Ukraine are designed for 2 years and will not disappear with the start of the new fiscal year in the United States, Deputy Secretary of Defense William LaPlante said at a briefing for journalists.
“This is money for two years, it will not disappear with the beginning of the new fiscal year,” he said.
The current fiscal year in the US ends at the end of September 2022.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
NI: US wants Ukraine to repeat the fate of Afghanistan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




