Biden confirms that he will go to the funeral of Elizabeth II
WASHINGTON, – September 9 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden confirmed plans to travel to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, he told reporters at the White House.
“Yes. I don’t know the details yet, but I will go,” the US President said, answering a question from journalists.
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, has died in Scotland at the age of 96. Currently, her eldest son Charles, who took the name Charles III, became the ruling monarch in the country. According to media reports, he will be officially declared king on September 10. The queen is expected to be buried ten days after her death.
