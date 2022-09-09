The United States expressed its desire to cooperate with Tajikistan in the field of security

DUSHANBE, September 9 – RIA Novosti, Lidia Isamova. The United States looks forward to expanding security cooperation with Tajikistan and promoting fundamental freedoms, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a congratulatory telegram on the 31st anniversary of the sovereign, independent Tajik state, Soro Marodaliyeva, an official at the US diplomatic service in Dushanbe, told RIA Novosti.

“We look forward to expanding our cooperation in the field of security and promotion of fundamental freedoms, which form the basis of a stable and prosperous society. I am confident that our regional relations in the C5 + 1 format (Central Asia and the United States – ed.) will only grow stronger as as we contribute to the global effort to fight climate change, address human rights issues and identify trade and investment opportunities.

September 1, 16:52 Rahmon thanked Putin for opening five Russian schools in Tajikistan

Blinken notes that the US and Tajikistan have built a strong partnership based on common goals, countless cultural and people-to-people connections, and a commitment to combat terrorist threats not only in Tajikistan, but throughout the region and around the world

“Despite the fact that over the past year both of our countries have faced challenges due to global changes, the United States remains committed to the stability and prosperity of Tajikistan,” the Secretary of State’s telegram concluded.

Earlier in Tashkent, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Patrushev expressed concern about the Regional Cooperation 2022 command and staff exercises organized by the US Central Command in Tajikistan, but Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan Nasrullo Mahmudzoda said that Tajikistan has strategic cooperation with Russia, it remains unchanged and relations between countries nothing threatens.