Former Israel Prosecutor Condemns Killings Of At Least 79 Palestinians | News

Israel’s former Attorney General, Michael Benyair, condemned this Friday the 79 murders that his country’s occupation forces have perpetrated since the beginning of 2022 against Palestinian citizens, including 18 minors.

Palestine accuses Israeli PM of condoning crimes

Benyair, who was also an interim judge of the Supreme Court, assured on his Twitter social network account that such figures should keep a prime minister interested in supporting the Army awake at night, alluding to the recent statements made by the head of the Israeli Government, Yair Lapid.

Likewise, the former prosecutor considers that the lightness of the members of the Israeli Army in pulling the trigger should be examined, who last May killed the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, in the city of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.

September 9, 2022

The former official also addressed the current Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, whom he urged to control the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and not blindly issue statements of support, which can trigger other killings against innocent Palestinians.

Benyair’s words come after it was learned that the Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, agreed with the IDF’s decision not to open a judicial process against the soldier who took the life of the Palestinian journalist on May 11, after that on Monday the Armed Forces admitted that one of their troops was involved in his death.

On the contrary, Lapid assured that the Israeli military has the full support of the Government, thus giving the green light to commit crimes against the Palestinian population in the occupied territories.

Investigations carried out by the Palestinian authorities have revealed that the Israeli soldiers targeted the communicator during a raid, when she was trying to flee the site in the middle of the attack.





