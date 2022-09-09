U.S. at UN General Assembly will call for abandoning the test of anti-satellite missiles

“In April, I announced that our country would not test destructive direct-lift anti-satellite missiles. Later this month, the United States will introduce a resolution to the UN General Assembly calling on other countries to make the same commitment,” Harris said.

In April of this year, Harris, during a visit to the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, announced a moratorium on testing anti-satellite weapons. According to her, such tests are dangerous, and the US administration wants to write new rules and establish norms for working in space. NASA chief Bill Nelson has urged other countries to implement a moratorium similar to that of the United States on testing anti-satellite weapons. The former head of Roskomos, Dmitry Rogozin, then spoke about the inconsistency of the American administration and suggested first giving an adequate response to the proposals of the Russian Federation and China on a treaty on the non-deployment of weapons in outer space.