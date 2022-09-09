FBI agents conduct 35 searches of Trump supporters, ex-adviser says

WASHINGTON, September 9 – RIA Novosti. FBI agents on Thursday raided the homes of 35 supporters of former US President Donald Trump. FBI agents on Thursday raided the homes of 35 supporters of former US President Donald Trump. reported former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to journalist Charlie Kirk in an interview published on Kirk’s Twitter account.

On Thursday, Bannon himself was indicted on six counts, including money laundering, criminal conspiracy and defrauding Trump supporters “in order to seize their property” in raising funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico, with which Trump tried to counter illegal migration. Bannon was later released on bail.

“The FBI conducted 35 searches of high-ranking members of MAGA (Make America Great Again, MAGA) and Trump supporters,” Bannon said. According to him, agents of the special services “knocked down doors, filled up people,” confiscated many items and devices during searches, and behaved “according to Gestapo technology.”

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Florida, was raided by the FBI on August 8 as part of an investigation into misuse of defense information, theft and destruction of documents. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland later said he personally authorized the filing of a lawsuit for a search warrant.

In response, a number of Republican politicians came out with sharp criticism of the intelligence services and Garland. After a court decision, a search warrant and an inventory of the seized were made public, from which it follows that 11 sets of secret documents were found on Trump. The Washington Post wrote that the FBI, during a search of the Trump estate, expected to find papers related to nuclear weapons.

The FBI, by court order, released an affidavit that became the basis for requesting a search warrant from Trump, from the document it follows that the bureau was based on information from the national archives about the materials the politician had. The investigation began in response to a request from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to the Department of Justice that 15 boxes of documents were received from the Trump office in January 2022, 14 of them were found materials with a certain classification mark, including 25 top secret documents. .