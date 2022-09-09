Indian and Chinese troops withdraw from disputed border area | News

Chinese and Indian troops in the Jianan Daban area began to withdraw in a coordinated and planned manner in accordance with the consensus reached at the 16th Round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting.

China’s Ministry of National Defense in a statement said Friday that the withdrawal is conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The entity explained that the withdrawal of its troops and those of India from a conflict zone is a step forward towards peace and tranquility on the common border, the scene of strong tensions.

FM Spox: The beginning of disengagement of Chinese & Indian troops in the area of ​​Jianan Daban is a positive development. It is conducive to peace & tranquility in the border areas. We hope this will help facilitate the sound & steady development of #China–#India relations.

Indian and Chinese troops have started to leave the Gogra-Hotsprings area in Ladakh, Kashmir, in advance of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

The withdrawal comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

For his part, the spokesman for the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, maintained that “the two parties agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a gradual, coordinated and verified manner, which will result in the return of Indian troops. both parties to their respective areas.

Temporary structures in the area erected by both armies will also be dismantled as part of the deal, it added.

Details of the latest deal have not been made public, but the two armies are likely to create a buffer zone between their troops.

Rakesh Sharma, a retired Indian lieutenant general, believes the de-escalation on the India-China border is a positive step as the face-to-face scenario has now been obviated.





