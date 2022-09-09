Charles III offers his first speech as the new British king | News

The new king of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Charles III, addressed this Friday in his new capacity as monarch to the nations of his kingdom, after the death of his mother and predecessor, Elizabeth II, the day before.

In his first speech as king, Carlos III highlighted what he called the affection and respect that his mother inspired in some people and countries of the world and what he called “her embrace of the traditions of the United Kingdom and progress at the same time.”

He did not fail to mention the new monarch, 73 years old, what he called the great changes that British society has experienced throughout the long 70-year reign of Elizabeth II, who died the day before in Scotland.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing from her. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

In his pre-recorded speech, Carlos III said that he made a “solemn commitment for as long as he lives to respect the constitutional principles of our country.”

He announced, on the other hand, the proclamation as Prince of Wales and heir to the throne to his son William, and Princess of Wales to Catherine, his wife.

Carlos III meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss

Before this prerecorded speech, Carlos III met with the also recently released Prime Minister Liz Truss, the last of the 15 heads of government appointed by his mother, less than a week ago.

As is customary for weekly meetings between the head of the Crown and the head of government, the content of the conclave was not disclosed, although it is the first time that both meet in their respective new conditions.

Charles of England, until Thursday Prince of Wales, chose to rule under the name of Charles III, with which he will be proclaimed on Saturday, along with his wife Camila, who will become queen consort. The enthronement ceremony will not take place for several months.





