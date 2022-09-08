Biden made a statement after the death of Elizabeth II

WASHINGTON, September 8 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said he looks forward to further friendship between the United States and Great Britain under a new monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“In the coming years, we look forward to continuing our close friendship with the King and Queen Consort,” Biden said in a circulated statement.

Biden stressed that Elizabeth II was not just a monarch, “she defined the era,” “helped make relations with the United States special.”

On Thursday at about 20.30 Moscow time, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles became the next monarch, taking the name of Charles III, his wife Camilla received the status of queen consort.