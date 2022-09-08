Putin called the opening of “Saur-Mogila” a revival of the memory of the exploits of ancestors

MOSCOW, September 8 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the participants of the opening ceremony of the restored Saur-Mogila complex, called the reconstruction of the memorial a warning to those who have forgotten the lessons of history.

The video message was published on the Kremlin website.

"Symbol of Victory" Restoration of the Saur-Mogila memorial in the DPR

In the DPR, the restoration of the Saur-Mohyla memorial complex, which was badly damaged by the shelling of Ukrainian nationalists in 2014, is underway. It is being restored on the direct instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The work schedule was approved by Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov and RVIO Chairman Vladimir Medinsky. The RVIO is responsible for the artistic part, and the construction complex of the Ministry of Defense is responsible for the general construction.

The memorial complex will be reconstructed according to the original drawings.

They also plan to open the Eternal Flame on the spot.

Both eminent sculptors and unknown masters were involved in the restoration.

As conceived by the authors of the project, part of the damaged structures will be specially left untouched.

In the photo: the shank of a mine from the times of the Great Patriotic War, found during the reconstruction. The Saur-Mohyla monument is a landmark place in the Donetsk People's Republic.

It is located near the republican center on the mound of the same name – one of the heights of the Donetsk Ridge, for which fierce battles were fought in 1943.

In memory of those heroic events in 1967, a memorial complex appeared here. “With pain in our hearts, we see how in some countries they demolish monuments to Soviet soldiers who gave their lives for the freedom of their own peoples, how they mock history, cynically betray their own fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers. For Russia, all this is unthinkable. We are flesh of our flesh heroes. And the re-creation of the memorial to the defenders of Donbass, the courage of our soldiers, officers and militias is a warning to all who have renounced their ancestors and forgotten the lessons of history,” the head of state stressed.

Putin recalled that the operation to liberate Donbass began almost simultaneously with the Battle of Kursk and played a huge role in turning the tide of the Great Patriotic War.

“The Nazis built one of the most powerful defensive lines in the Donbass. Soviet soldiers hacked, punched through it in long bloody battles and, just like in the grandiose battle near Prokhorovka, won the largest strategic victory. Saur-Mogila, like Sapun-gora, Mamaev Kurgan , have become great shrines for us, for which our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers stood to death. Therefore, it was so important to restore the memorial complex, erected in 1967,” the president explained.

The Russian leader called the opening of the memorial a landmark event and noted that its re-creation is a revival of the memory of the exploits and heroes of the generation of victors who selflessly liberated the Donbass, the Donetsk steppes, the banks of the Mius and the height of the ancient Saur-Mogila from the Nazi invaders.

At the same time, according to the president, in 2014 “new Nazis” came, who disrupted the peaceful course of life in the region and unleashed a war, turning Saur-Mogila into a battlefield. However, the militias of Donbass defended their land and recaptured the height, thereby repeating the feat of their ancestors.

“In honor of the modern generation of heroes, new bas-reliefs appeared on the revived memorial. It is gratifying that this majestic complex has been restored with the utmost care. Its original appearance has been preserved: an obelisk stands at the legendary height again, and next to it, as before, stands the figure of the victorious Soviet soldier,” — Putin added.

The President thanked everyone who participated in the revival of the complex. He stressed that this idea was born several years ago, but the fact that it was implemented is the merit of many people and organizations, state and public structures.