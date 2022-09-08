Putin called the opening of “Saur-Mogila” a revival of the memory of the exploits of ancestors
In the DPR, the restoration of the Saur-Mohyla memorial complex, which was badly damaged by the shelling of Ukrainian nationalists in 2014, is underway.
In the DPR, the restoration of the Saur-Mohyla memorial complex, which was badly damaged by the shelling of Ukrainian nationalists in 2014, is underway.
It is being restored on the direct instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It is being restored on the direct instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The work schedule was approved by Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov and RVIO Chairman Vladimir Medinsky.
The work schedule was approved by Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov and RVIO Chairman Vladimir Medinsky.
The RVIO is responsible for the artistic part, and the construction complex of the Ministry of Defense is responsible for the general construction.
The RVIO is responsible for the artistic part, and the construction complex of the Ministry of Defense is responsible for the general construction.
The memorial complex will be reconstructed according to the original drawings.
The memorial complex will be reconstructed according to the original drawings.
They also plan to open the Eternal Flame on the spot.
They also plan to open the Eternal Flame on the spot.
Both eminent sculptors and unknown masters were involved in the restoration.
Both eminent sculptors and unknown masters were involved in the restoration.
As conceived by the authors of the project, part of the damaged structures will be specially left untouched.
As conceived by the authors of the project, part of the damaged structures will be specially left untouched.
In the photo: the shank of a mine from the times of the Great Patriotic War, found during the reconstruction.
In the photo: the shank of a mine from the times of the Great Patriotic War, found during the reconstruction.
The Saur-Mohyla monument is a landmark place in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
The Saur-Mohyla monument is a landmark place in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
It is located near the republican center on the mound of the same name – one of the heights of the Donetsk Ridge, for which fierce battles were fought in 1943.
It is located near the republican center on the mound of the same name – one of the heights of the Donetsk Ridge, for which fierce battles were fought in 1943.
In memory of those heroic events in 1967, a memorial complex appeared here.
In memory of those heroic events in 1967, a memorial complex appeared here.
