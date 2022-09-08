The White House had to make excuses because of the pictures of Biden on vacation

WASHINGTON, September 8 – RIA Novosti. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, in response to criticism in connection with the regular departures of US President Joe Biden to his residence in Delaware, said that he remains the head of state anywhere.

“The president can be president everywhere, he can work from the residence, the oval office, from Delaware,” Jean-Pierre said at the briefing. So she answered the question of whether Biden, following many Americans, is going to reduce vacation spending.

Jean-Pierre said Biden spent time at the Rehoboth Beach residence in Delaware and a recent vacation on an island in South Carolina talking to family. “Everyone has the right to communicate with the family,” she said.

Biden, at the same time, understands the problems of Americans in connection with inflation and is doing everything to combat it, Jean-Pierre said.

As previously reported, Biden partially spent his August vacation with his family on Kiawah Island in South Carolina in a mansion with access to the ocean, which the media estimated at $ 20 million. On Fridays, Biden often travels to the family residence in Delaware. Republicans estimate that the president spends about 41% of his time on vacation each month since he began his job.