Flags at half-staff at the White House in honor of the death of Queen Elizabeth II

WASHINGTON, September 8 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden ordered flags to be half-mast at the White House, government buildings, military bases and embassies abroad in connection with the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a tribute to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, by the authority vested in me as the President of the United States, I am ordered to lower the flags at half-mast over the White House and all public buildings and lands, at military posts and naval bases, ships,” the press service of the White House said. Biden’s proclamations.

Flags should also be flown at half mast at foreign embassies and consulates and at foreign military bases, Biden ordered. The flags will be flown at half-staff before sunset on the day of the burial of Elizabeth II, the document says.