Flags at half-staff at the White House in honor of the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Elizabeth II, who turned 96 this year, has become the oldest monarch in British history – the first to celebrate her 70th Platinum Jubilee.
The era of her reign began on February 6, 1952, when the 25-year-old Elizabeth, wife and mother of two children, ascended the throne.
She was not supposed to become queen: no one could have thought that her uncle Edward VIII would abdicate the throne.
When Elizabeth II became Queen, Sir Winston Churchill was Prime Minister of Great Britain, Harry Truman was President of the United States, and Joseph Stalin was in charge of the USSR.
The Queen remembers the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Indira Gandhi, the Cold War, perestroika, the fall of the Berlin Wall, Margaret Thatcher’s war with trade unions, the Falklands War, Afghanistan and Iraq, the collapse of the USSR, the terrorist attacks in New York and London.
She talked with presidents and prime ministers, leaders and popes – the interlocutors were imbued with an almost subconscious respect for her status, appearance and demeanor.
The queen carefully prepared for each meeting and more than once surprised her interlocutors with awareness of the most unexpected issues.
The very meaning of this reign was manifested in the duration of the reign of Elizabeth II.
For the British, the queen has always been something constant in a changing world.
Some prime ministers left and others came, the Conservatives alternated with the Laborites, and the Queen remained the same – in a perfectly fitting coat, elegant hat and with the same Launer handbag.
The queen opened museums, visited the homeless, hosted parades, admired flowers and admired paintings.
Elizabeth II willingly rode horseback…
…and drove the car.
It is impossible to talk about the queen without mentioning her far from perfect family – an endless source of secular news.
The loudest scandal followed by the whole world was the story of the relationship between the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles of Wales, and Diana Spencer.
But even without this, there were many problems in the family, everyone added worries to the queen: sister, husband, children, grandchildren.
And against the backdrop of any quarrels and incidents, criticism and whispering behind her back, Elizabeth had to smile, shake hands and wave from the balcony of the palace.
The main question now is: what will happen after the queen? But that’s another story.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked