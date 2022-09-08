World

Flags at half-staff at the White House in honor of the death of Queen Elizabeth II

WASHINGTON, September 8 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden ordered flags to be half-mast at the White House, government buildings, military bases and embassies abroad in connection with the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.
“As a tribute to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, by the authority vested in me as the President of the United States, I am ordered to lower the flags at half-mast over the White House and all public buildings and lands, at military posts and naval bases, ships,” the press service of the White House said. Biden’s proclamations.
Flags should also be flown at half mast at foreign embassies and consulates and at foreign military bases, Biden ordered. The flags will be flown at half-staff before sunset on the day of the burial of Elizabeth II, the document says.
Her Majesty. How did Elizabeth II remember?

© AP Photo / Pool/Victoria Jones

Elizabeth II, who turned 96 this year, has become the oldest monarch in British history – the first to celebrate her 70th Platinum Jubilee.

1 of 18

Elizabeth II, who turned 96 this year, has become the oldest monarch in British history – the first to celebrate her 70th Platinum Jubilee.

© AP Photo / Pool/Victoria Jones
© AP Photo / Eddie Worth

The era of her reign began on February 6, 1952, when the 25-year-old Elizabeth, wife and mother of two children, ascended the throne.

2 of 18

The era of her reign began on February 6, 1952, when the 25-year-old Elizabeth, wife and mother of two children, ascended the throne.

© AP Photo / Eddie Worth
© AP Photo

She was not supposed to become queen: no one could have thought that her uncle Edward VIII would abdicate the throne.

3 of 18

She was not supposed to become queen: no one could have thought that her uncle Edward VIII would abdicate the throne.

© AP Photo
© AP Photo

When Elizabeth II became Queen, Sir Winston Churchill was Prime Minister of Great Britain, Harry Truman was President of the United States, and Joseph Stalin was in charge of the USSR.

4 out of 18

When Elizabeth II became Queen, Sir Winston Churchill was Prime Minister of Great Britain, Harry Truman was President of the United States, and Joseph Stalin was in charge of the USSR.

© AP Photo
© AFP 2022 / INTERCONTINENTALE

The Queen remembers the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Indira Gandhi, the Cold War, perestroika, the fall of the Berlin Wall, Margaret Thatcher’s war with trade unions, the Falklands War, Afghanistan and Iraq, the collapse of the USSR, the terrorist attacks in New York and London.

5 out of 18

The Queen remembers the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Indira Gandhi, the Cold War, perestroika, the fall of the Berlin Wall, Margaret Thatcher’s war with trade unions, the Falklands War, Afghanistan and Iraq, the collapse of the USSR, the terrorist attacks in New York and London.

© AFP 2022 / INTERCONTINENTALE
© AFP 2022

She talked with presidents and prime ministers, leaders and popes – the interlocutors were imbued with an almost subconscious respect for her status, appearance and demeanor.

6 out of 18

She talked with presidents and prime ministers, leaders and popes – the interlocutors were imbued with an almost subconscious respect for her status, appearance and demeanor.

© AFP 2022
© AFP 2022 / Pool/Fiona Hanson

The queen carefully prepared for each meeting and more than once surprised her interlocutors with awareness of the most unexpected issues.

7 out of 18

The queen carefully prepared for each meeting and more than once surprised her interlocutors with awareness of the most unexpected issues.

© AFP 2022 / Pool/Fiona Hanson
© AP Photo / Pool/Ben Stansall

The very meaning of this reign was manifested in the duration of the reign of Elizabeth II.

8 out of 18

The very meaning of this reign was manifested in the duration of the reign of Elizabeth II.

© AP Photo / Pool/Ben Stansall
© AP Photo / Yui Mok

For the British, the queen has always been something constant in a changing world.

9 out of 18

For the British, the queen has always been something constant in a changing world.

© AP Photo / Yui Mok
© AFP 2022 / Pool/ Paul Hacket

Some prime ministers left and others came, the Conservatives alternated with the Laborites, and the Queen remained the same – in a perfectly fitting coat, elegant hat and with the same Launer handbag.

10 out of 18

Some prime ministers left and others came, the Conservatives alternated with the Laborites, and the Queen remained the same – in a perfectly fitting coat, elegant hat and with the same Launer handbag.

© AFP 2022 / Pool/ Paul Hacket
© AFP 2022 / Odd Andersen

The queen opened museums, visited the homeless, hosted parades, admired flowers and admired paintings.

11 out of 18

The queen opened museums, visited the homeless, hosted parades, admired flowers and admired paintings.

© AFP 2022 / Odd Andersen
© AFP 2022 / Pool/Steve Parsons

Elizabeth II willingly rode horseback…

12 out of 18

Elizabeth II willingly rode horseback…

© AFP 2022 / Pool/Steve Parsons
© AFP 2022 / Daniel Leal

…and drove the car.

13 out of 18

…and drove the car.

© AFP 2022 / Daniel Leal
© AFP 2022 / Pool/Fiona Hanson

It is impossible to talk about the queen without mentioning her far from perfect family – an endless source of secular news.

14 out of 18

It is impossible to talk about the queen without mentioning her far from perfect family – an endless source of secular news.

© AFP 2022 / Pool/Fiona Hanson
© AP Photo

The loudest scandal followed by the whole world was the story of the relationship between the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles of Wales, and Diana Spencer.

15 out of 18

The loudest scandal followed by the whole world was the story of the relationship between the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles of Wales, and Diana Spencer.

© AP Photo
© AFP 2022 / Don Emmert

But even without this, there were many problems in the family, everyone added worries to the queen: sister, husband, children, grandchildren.

16 out of 18

But even without this, there were many problems in the family, everyone added worries to the queen: sister, husband, children, grandchildren.

© AFP 2022 / Don Emmert
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham

And against the backdrop of any quarrels and incidents, criticism and whispering behind her back, Elizabeth had to smile, shake hands and wave from the balcony of the palace.

17 out of 18

And against the backdrop of any quarrels and incidents, criticism and whispering behind her back, Elizabeth had to smile, shake hands and wave from the balcony of the palace.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
© AP Photo / Pool/Joe Giddens

The main question now is: what will happen after the queen? But that’s another story.

18 out of 18

The main question now is: what will happen after the queen? But that’s another story.

© AP Photo / Pool/Joe Giddens
CMIO









