Putin expressed condolences to Charles III on the death of Elizabeth II

MOSCOW, September 8 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to King Charles III of Great Britain on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who ruled the country for more than 70 years, died in Scotland on September 8 at the age of 96.
“Tectonic shift”. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is gone

The message of the head of state notes. that the most important events in the modern history of Britain are connected with the name of Elizabeth
“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss,” the message said, which was published on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.
The Russian leader also asked to convey words of sympathy and support to members of the royal family and the people of Great Britain.
The UK has declared a period of national mourning, which is expected to last ten days. According to the order of succession to the British throne, the next king of Great Britain will be Charles, Prince of Wales, as officially announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss. He chose the name Charles III.

