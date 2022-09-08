Ukraine has established the supply of weapons to the black market, said Nebenzya

UN, September 8 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian corrupt officials have arranged the supply of Western weapons to the global black market, Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

“Western military leaders are already openly admitting that they are unable to trace the end user of their weapons. But they cannot be unaware that Ukrainian corrupt officials have established channels for supplying weapons received from the West to the global black market,” Nebenzia said.

According to him, the leadership of Western countries is turning Ukraine into a global hub for the illegal supply of weapons, which could soon be used by terrorists in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

“The sprawl of MANPADS and anti-tank systems pose a particular threat,” Nebenzya added.