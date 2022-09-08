World

The UN expressed concern about the influx of weapons into conflict zones

UN, September 8 – RIA Novosti. UN Deputy Secretary General Izumi Nakamitsu at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the topic of the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv, expressed concern about the large-scale supply of weapons to conflict zones.
“As a general statement: the large-scale influx of weapons into conflict-affected areas raises many concerns, including the potential leakage (of weapons supplied from the addressee – ed.),” Nakamitsu said.
Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Ukraine has established the supply of weapons to the black market, said Nebenzya

