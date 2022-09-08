Chinese Foreign Ministry calculates the real cost of US geopolitics

According to the data provided by the Chinese official, during the 20 years of the US presence in Afghanistan, 2,448 American soldiers, 69,000 Afghan soldiers, 51,000 civilians were killed, and another five million Afghans became refugees.

In early August 2021, the Taliban* intensified their offensive against the Afghan government forces, and on August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul. The next day they announced that the war was over. The last two weeks of August, from the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending nearly 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan.