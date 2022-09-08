Death toll from earthquake in Sichuan, China rises to 82 | News

The death toll of the powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake that shook southwestern China last Monday rose to 82, official Chinese media reported Thursday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll from earthquake in Sichuan, China rises to 74

According to local media, at least 35 people are missing, while the number of injured rose to 270.

State television CCTV indicated that among the more than 80 deaths, 46 were recorded in the Ganzi prefecture, where the epicenter of the earthquake was located, and 36 in the municipal area of ​​the city of Ya’an.

����| #earthquake–#Earthquake Sichuan, China – It has been confirmed that 82 people have died, unfortunately increasing the number of fatalities even more

46 people died in Luding county, and 36 people in Shimian county, Ya’an city pic.twitter.com/1nwZ1kbU7I

– Seba Earthquakes CL (@Seba_Sismos_CL)

September 8, 2022

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 6.8 quake struck at 12:52 p.m. local time on Sept. 5 at a depth of 16 kilometers and had its epicenter in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture.

The Chinese government has mobilized more than 10,000 members of rescue forces, including soldiers, firefighters and doctors, and nine helicopters to assist in the rescue work.

Last Monday’s earthquake was the most intense since 2017 in Sichuan province and was already the scene in May 2008 of an 8-magnitude tremor that caused more than 90,000 deaths and missing persons.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source