Get to know some challenges of the press in the digital age | News

This Thursday, September 8, the International Journalist’s Day is celebrated in the midst of a context nuanced by the increasingly vertiginous changes in the ways of transmitting information based on the contradictions and advantages posed by the controversial digital age.

The speed of mobility and the scope of content, the dissemination of false news, and the so-called “haters” are some of the variables that condition the most current ways of practicing journalism.

The so-called “democratization” of the media has increased the possibilities of distorting reality, a phenomenon that has been exacerbated by the massive use of social networks and platforms.

Although expanding access to access and promotion of information theoretically represents a positive aspect, “content creators” and large platforms often spread fake news in order to grab attention and monetize at the expense of media manipulation.

In this scenario, journalism attached to the version closest to reality is forced to find objective and more inclusive ways to dismantle the biased information that the transnational media promote.

Another challenge for the current press is represented by the enormous amount of information that passes through the digital environment, which influences the construction of a biased vision through the so-called filter bubbles.

From this, digital security represents a challenge in order to protect the confidentiality of data, sources and information in general, which has raised alarms, after Edward Snowden revealed the surveillance and use of data by big companies.

In addition, the expansion of hacking to vulnerable digital security exposes those who practice journalism to the possibility of being victims of the disclosure of manipulable information, which usually has a greater capacity for promotion.

However, the expansion of information transmission capabilities allows an approach to historically relegated voices and spaces in order to expand coverage to events that would otherwise be on the sidelines.

Accordingly, it is urgent to apply new dynamic methods in order to increase dialogue with consumers and increase their active role in shaping an inclusive, diverse and truthful information space.

