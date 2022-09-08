How was the resistance of the Russians to the siege of Leningrad? | News

The siege of Leningrad, current city of St. Petersburg, during World War II was a military blockade established by the troops of Nazi Germany to that city, becoming one of the most tragic pages in the history of that country, as it cost the lives of 1.2 million people.

Said siege, whose total duration was 872 days, began on September 8, 1941, and culminated on January 27, 1944 with the withdrawal of Hitler’s forces after the Soviet operation of Leningrad-Novgorod; after 90 percent of fatalities were as a result of hunger suffered.

Next, we will give you details of how the Soviet resistance to Hitler’s attempt to erase a city then considered the cradle of the revolution, a symbol of Russian culture, took place; and the site of the Kirov factory, the only producer of heavy tanks, cars and armored trains in the world at that time.

After nearly 900 days, the siege of Leningrad became the longest siege of the entire Second World War. Leningrad, today Saint Petersburg, received the title of Heroic City in 1945, coinciding with the end of the conflict. pic.twitter.com/3ICCFXqKm1

More than 2.5 million people, including 400,000 children, were left isolated in the besieged city, which was also the target of massive Nazi bombing at various times of the day; the first of them caused nearly 200 fires, with the city’s food stores burning in that first offensive.

Thus the attacks and the siege of the German army, which surrounded the city, intensified, forcing Lósif Stalin and Commander Gueorgui Zhúkov to organize a defense in which the elderly, women and children raised fortifications, produced weapons and technology in the factories , and sewed the soldiers’ clothes.

These, with a supreme effort, managed to defend the city from the Nazi offensive, after which Hitler decided to reinforce the siege of Leningrad and try to let the population die of hunger and cold.

This situation led to the fact that on September 12, after a recount of all food reserves, these were only enough for a month and a half. To which was added the impossibility of receiving food reserves by air, while the ice of Lake Ladoga was too thin and did not withstand the passage of cars.

In the winter of 1941-1942, the so-called “Road of Life” began to function, which crossed Lake Ladoga, and through which in a few months they managed to evacuate about 660,000 people, mostly children weakened by hunger.

✔️During the siege Nazi troops suffered nearly 600,000 casualties

✔️The Soviets lost more than 1 million fighters.

✔️ At the Nuremberg Trials it was established that 642,000 civilians died. Later studies raise the figure to more than 1 million. pic.twitter.com/tB0xVBcuVx

The year 1942 was extremely hard, as a result of the harsh winter and the extension of the siege. There had been no electricity or heating since autumn and the transport stopped circulating. Towards the latter half of it bread supplies became relatively regular, and people hugged each other and cried happily in the bakeries.

In January 1943, Soviet forces broke the Nazi blockade when only 800,000 people remained in the city, out of almost three million at the beginning of 1941. The total liberation of Leningrad would take another year.

In this regard, survivors say that “people became so weak from hunger that they no longer resisted death. They died as if they were going to sleep. The half-living people around them paid no attention to them.”

For his part, the Russian philologist Dmitri Likhachov, a survivor with his family, expressed that “it was very hard, they left those who died: mothers, fathers, women, children; they stopped feeding those who no longer made sense to feed; they chose among their children whom they were going to save.

“They searched for gold among the deceased, they wrote diaries and notes so that later someone would know how millions died. If the bombings and attacks by German aviation were terrible, who could they scare? Only the one who dies of hunger can make a great infamy or a great sacrifice of himself, without fearing death “, he sentenced.





