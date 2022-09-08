America is the new global epicenter of monkeypox | News

With more than 30,000 thousand confirmed cases of monkeypox, the American continent has become the new global epicenter of the disease, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa F. Etienne, assured on Wednesday.

According to Dr. Etienne during an information session, the largest number of registered cases is in the United States, Brazil, Peru, Canada and Mexico.

“So far, the majority of confirmed cases are among men who have sex with men. Although at least 145 cases have been reported in women and 54 cases among people under 18 years of age,” the PAHO director clarified.

The senior official stated that PAHO closed an agreement with the Bavarian Nordic laboratory to offer 100,000 doses of vaccines against monkeypox to the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean through the revolving fund.

As of September, distribution will begin among the 12 countries that requested it, he added.

Despite the apparent solution, Etienne clarified that vaccines are not enough to contain the disease because surveillance, tests and contact identification tests are more pressing.

He also recalled that although it can be administered preventively, especially among health personnel, mass vaccination is not yet recommended.

Therefore, Etienne suggested prioritizing risk groups, such as the LGBTQ+ community, and working on communication actions to avoid stigma and discrimination.

“Stigma has no place in public health,” he emphasized. This prevents many people with symptoms from going for testing, and monkeypox could spread silently.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



