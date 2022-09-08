Arrested author of shooting that left four dead in the US | News

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday by police in Memphis, USA, after killing at least four people and injuring three others while shooting from his moving car and broadcasting it live on Facebook, they report. local media.

The alleged perpetrator of the massacre was identified as Ezekiel Kelly, a citizen with a serious criminal record and sentenced to three years in prison for attempted murder and aggravated assault, although he was released after serving only 11 months.

According to statements to the press by Police Chief Cerelyn Davis, the suspect terrorized the city for several hours.

In at least eight locations, he fired shots at people, in what Davis called a “mass shooting on the move.”

On the other hand, the official made special emphasis on the case of an employee seriously injured by Kelly while working in a car parts store, “AutoZone”, who is now fighting for his life in the hospital.

This particular event was filmed on Facebook Live, he said.

Breaking: The gunman at the center of a city-wide manhunt in Memphis, Tenn. has been named as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. Meanwhile, his Facebook account of him has been quickly taken down but I was able to save some of his photos of him. pic.twitter.com/xw52u3txxj

— Andy Ngô ��️‍�� (@MrAndyNgo)

September 8, 2022

According to the police, the gunman crashed his car during the police chase, was cornered and arrested by the officers, but did not suffer any damage.

In recent days, the city of Memphis, located in the state of Tennessee, has suffered serious incidents such as the shooting of a police officer and the death of the teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped in the middle of the street when she was exercising.





