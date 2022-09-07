IAEA failed to accuse the Armed Forces of shelling Zaporizhzhya NPP, said permanent representative Ulyanov

MOSCOW, September 7 – RIA Novosti. IAEA experts know that the shelling of the ZNPP is carried out by the Ukrainian side, but they cannot afford to say it out loud, Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to International Organizations in Vienna, said.

“The main drawback of the report is that the agency completely avoids naming those responsible for the threats to nuclear safety at this station. Although, of course, the IAEA employees, having visited this station, now they have two people left there, up to a rotation somewhere at the end of September, apparently, they should know very well that Ukrainians are firing, but apparently the agency cannot afford to say this out loud,” Ulyanov said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

“The leading Western countries are well aware that the shelling is carried out by the Ukrainian side, but it turns out that they also cannot afford to call the Ukrainians to order. They are too biased. They could at least send an appropriate signal through bilateral channels. I’m not sure that this is being done, because the shelling continues – today, yesterday, and the day before yesterday. All this is very dangerous,” Ulyanov said.

The Russian side next week in the IAEA Board of Governors will once again call on Westerners to show a more responsible approach, he said.

“Life will show how much this will help. Let’s see how much Grossi’s new idea (head of the IAEA Rafael – ed.) will help regarding the nuclear security protection zone. We also need to figure it out here. But it is known that we do not have heavy weapons at the station, fire from there is different we are not leading the banks of the Dnieper,” the permanent representative summed up.

Last week, an IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporozhye NPP. The head of the Rosatom delegation and employees of the Zaporizhzhya NPP conducted a mission through its territory and showed parts of the station that had been damaged during the shelling of Ukrainian troops. As Ulyanov told RIA Novosti, two IAEA employees will remain at the Zaporozhye NPP on a permanent basis.

On Tuesday, IAEA representatives published a report on the work of the delegation at ZNPP. Among other things, the organization recorded damage to a special unit for storing radioactive waste and fresh nuclear fuel. Agency officials called for an end to the shelling of the station and its environs, as this could damage critical equipment and release radioactive materials in an unrestricted manner. In connection with the security threat, it is proposed to create a nuclear safety zone around the nuclear power plant.