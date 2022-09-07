Russia and the UN discussed food exports

UN, September 7 – RIA Novosti. Russia and the UN discussed in Geneva on Wednesday the issue of ensuring access to Russia and the UN discussed in Geneva on Wednesday the issue of ensuring access to world markets for products and fertilizers from the Russian Federation, UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said at a briefing.

“We have worked very closely with the Russian Federation and our partners – the US, the EU, the UK and others – to facilitate the entry of Russian grain and fertilizers into the global markets,” Dujarric said, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Eastern Economic Forum.

10:15 Putin said that the price of food in the world will rise

Dujarric stressed that it is very important to return Russian goods back to the markets.

“Discussions continue at a constructive and professional level. Just today, a meeting was held in Geneva between the Russian Federation and the UN under the leadership of (Secretary General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebecca Greenspan in order to ensure the full functioning of the agreement reached in Istanbul and remove obstacles to the implementation trade in food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation. Discussions with the Russian delegation were positive,” he stressed.

According to him, the Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.