In the DPR, the property of the oil extraction plant “Cargill” was nationalized

DONETSK, September 7 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, ordered the transfer of the property of the Cargill oil extraction plant on the territory of the DPR to state ownership.

In the resolution, Pushilin decided to terminate the obligations under the contracts concluded by Cargill Plant LLC in relation to the property belonging to him on the territory of the DPR and the ownership of it.

“I decide: to turn the property specified in paragraph 1 of this resolution, including movable and immovable property, inventory and other tangible and intangible assets, into the state ownership of the Donetsk People’s Republic without compensation to the owner of the value of such property and to fix it on the right of economic management for the state corporation for the development and implementation of modern technologies “Donetsk Technologies”, – the resolution published on the website of the head of the DPR says.

Pushilin also decided, by January 1, 2023, to organize work on state registration of the corporation’s ownership of the real estate of the plant. The resolution comes into force from the date of its signing.

Until 2014, the Cargill plant was the largest sunflower processing and vegetable oil production enterprise in Ukraine. Previously, the plant belonged to the American company Cargill Inc.