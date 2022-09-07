In Germany, the federal state has reached the limit for accepting refugees

BERLIN, September 7 – RIA Novosti. The federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany has reached the limit of its capacity to receive Ukrainian refugees, the German news agency dpa reported.

“In a letter to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the State Secretary of the Ministry for Refugees of North Rhine-Westphalia indicated that the situation in North Rhine-Westphalia has worsened in recent days,” the agency said, citing the document. The letter clarifies that the main reason for the deterioration of the situation was that some federal states blocked their acceptance of refugees from Ukraine, despite the existing quota, as a result, refugees are sent to North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to the agency, due to the large number of refugees from Ukraine arriving in the region, the government of this land threatened to stop accepting refugees.

According to dpa, State Secretary of North Rhine-Westphalia Lorenz Baer, ​​in a letter to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said that for several weeks there has been an increasing influx of refugees from Ukraine in his federal state. He noted that the region “remains committed to its humanitarian responsibility to receive all persons in need of protection, especially those who have fled Ukraine,” however, he said, the federal government has an obligation to fulfill its function of control.