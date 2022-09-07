Russia’s purchase of weapons from the DPRK was invented by the media, said the permanent representative to the EU

MOSCOW, September 7 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s permanent representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said that the story of Russia’s alleged acquisition of weapons and ammunition from the DPRK was invented by the Western media.

The American newspaper The New York Times, citing declassified US intelligence data, previously reported that the Russian Federation allegedly buys millions of artillery shells and missiles from North Korea. According to the publication, this indicates that the sanctions “seriously limited supply chains and forced Moscow to turn to rogue countries for military supplies.” These claims were later repeated by the Pentagon.

“I’m definitely not going to speculate about this North Korean story that was made up by the Western media,” Chizhov said in an interview with CNN.

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya also previously denied this information and called it a fake.