Poland sends note to Germany demanding reparations

WARSAW, September 7 – RIA Novosti. Poland plans to send a note to the FRG this year on reparations for the damage caused during World War II, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Szymon Shinkowski vel Senk said on the air of Polish Radio.

Earlier, the Polish authorities said they were demanding 6.2 trillion złoty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages from World War II.

“We have certain stages planned here. The first stage was the preparation – it was a long process – of a report on military losses. It took about 5 years,” Shinkovsky vel Senk said.

According to him, this report “is a very strong tool for taking the next step – that is, the step of formally submitting a note demanding reparations from Germany.”

“At the moment we are preparing this note, and we, of course, will not have to wait long for this step,” the deputy minister said. Answering a clarifying question, he stressed that he was convinced that “the note should be expected before the end of this year.”

In Poland, a few years ago, the question was raised that Germany should pay reparations to the republic for damage during the Second World War. The German government has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to make payments to Poland: in Berlin they believe that they have already paid quite large reparations, and there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal of reparations in 1953.