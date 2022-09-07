World

Poland sends note to Germany demanding reparations

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 37 mins ago
1 minute read

WARSAW, September 7 – RIA Novosti. Poland plans to send a note to the FRG this year on reparations for the damage caused during World War II, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Szymon Shinkowski vel Senk said on the air of Polish Radio.
Earlier, the Polish authorities said they were demanding 6.2 trillion złoty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages from World War II.
September 2, 15:23

“Give back our lands.” The Germans offered the Poles to solve the issue of reparations

“We have certain stages planned here. The first stage was the preparation – it was a long process – of a report on military losses. It took about 5 years,” Shinkovsky vel Senk said.
According to him, this report “is a very strong tool for taking the next step – that is, the step of formally submitting a note demanding reparations from Germany.”
“At the moment we are preparing this note, and we, of course, will not have to wait long for this step,” the deputy minister said. Answering a clarifying question, he stressed that he was convinced that “the note should be expected before the end of this year.”
In Poland, a few years ago, the question was raised that Germany should pay reparations to the republic for damage during the Second World War. The German government has repeatedly stated that they do not intend to make payments to Poland: in Berlin they believe that they have already paid quite large reparations, and there is no reason to doubt Poland’s refusal of reparations in 1953.
September 1, 16:13

Poland has no legal grounds to demand reparations from Germany, expert says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 37 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In Germany, the federal state has reached the limit for accepting refugees

2 mins ago

Russia’s purchase of weapons from the DPRK was invented by the media, said the permanent representative to the EU

21 mins ago

More than half of Americans complain of financial difficulties, poll shows

54 mins ago

Britain warns that energy crisis will ‘break the spine’ of Europe

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.