More than half of Americans complain of financial difficulties, poll shows

WASHINGTON, September 7 – RIA Novosti. More than half of US residents are facing financial problems due to rising inflation, according to a Gallup poll released on Wednesday.

“A majority of Americans, 56%, now say that rising prices are causing their families financial hardship, compared to 49% in January and 45% in November (last year),” the survey said in a release. Of this number, 12% characterize their problems as “severe”, 44% call them medium.

According to official figures, inflation in the United States in July was 8.5%, a month earlier it reached 9.1% – a record high since November 1981.

According to the survey, the number of so-called “middle class” (annual income over $48,000) who are experiencing financial difficulties increased by 17% compared to November last year, the number of wealthy people (annual income over $90,000) increased by 12%. dollars), which also have a hard time due to rising prices.

In order to cope with financial difficulties, 24% of survey participants admitted that they began to cut their expenses, 17% began to travel less.

The poll also shows that complaints about problems in connection with rising prices are more noted by representatives of the Republican Party than by Democrats – 67% versus 44%.

The survey was conducted from 1 to 22 August with the participation of 1.5 thousand people.