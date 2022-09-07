Britain warns that energy crisis will ‘break the spine’ of Europe

MOSCOW, September 7 – RIA Novosti. The dissatisfaction of European citizens with their own government against the background of the energy crisis will be the last straw that will “break the backbone” of Europe, George Galloway, a former member of the British Parliament and head of the British Workers’ Party, said in an interview with the Chinese newspaper Global Times.

“I guess this is the last straw that broke the camel’s back. It really is breaking spines now,” Galloway told a Chinese journalist.

In his opinion, the protest mood has already captured the Czech Republic and France. He also called the position of the British government unenviable.

“But of all the major EU countries, I think Germany will be the first and most important domino to fall. And it will be a very big domino,” the politician concluded.

Western countries, including the UK, are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Due to the rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, industry in the West has largely lost its competitive advantages, which has also affected other sectors of the economy. Also, the United States and European countries are facing record inflation in decades.