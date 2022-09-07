World

Britain warns that energy crisis will ‘break the spine’ of Europe

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, September 7 – RIA Novosti. The dissatisfaction of European citizens with their own government against the background of the energy crisis will be the last straw that will “break the backbone” of Europe, George Galloway, a former member of the British Parliament and head of the British Workers’ Party, said in an interview with the Chinese newspaper Global Times.
“I guess this is the last straw that broke the camel’s back. It really is breaking spines now,” Galloway told a Chinese journalist.
18:44

In Germany, they doubted the competence of Habek after an uncomfortable question on gas

In his opinion, the protest mood has already captured the Czech Republic and France. He also called the position of the British government unenviable.
“But of all the major EU countries, I think Germany will be the first and most important domino to fall. And it will be a very big domino,” the politician concluded.
Western countries, including the UK, are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Due to the rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, industry in the West has largely lost its competitive advantages, which has also affected other sectors of the economy. Also, the United States and European countries are facing record inflation in decades.
08:00

Russia triumphantly won the global hot war

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Pentagon suspends acceptance of F-35 due to Chinese alloy, media write

28 mins ago

The EU named the countries that will be invited to the enlarged European community

46 mins ago

Saab received an order from the United States for the supply of anti-tank grenade launchers

1 hour ago

Accusations brought against those who attempted to assassinate Macron in Paris

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.