Pentagon suspends acceptance of F-35 due to Chinese alloy, media write

MOSCOW, September 7 – RIA Novosti. The US military has suspended the acceptance of the latest F-35 fighter jets to test them for Chinese-made materials not approved by regulators, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

According to him, the alloy used in the engine lubrication pump was under suspicion.

The alloy, according to an anonymous source of the agency, is of Chinese origin, and the test is designed to determine whether its use complies with US law.