The EU named the countries that will be invited to the enlarged European community

BRUSSELS, September 7 – RIA Novosti. The first meeting of the European political community, which should unite the EU countries with neighboring states, is scheduled for October 6 in Prague, it is planned to invite the leaders of dozens of states, a high-ranking European representative told reporters on Wednesday.

“The first meeting of the European political community will take place in Prague on October 6 in the afternoon immediately before the informal EU summit scheduled for the next day,” the EU representative said.

20:16 The EC has not proposed anything concrete on the gas price cap, the source said.

According to him, it is planned to invite the leaders of 27 EU member states, countries of the Western Balkans, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Great Britain, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan to this summit.

The main topics of the meeting will be the situation in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the economy, the European official explained. At the same time, he stressed that the European political community will not become an alternative to the EU enlargement policy.

The concept of a European political community belongs to French President Emmanuel Macron. According to him, Europe needs a structure for the development of cooperation in such areas as geopolitics, energy, infrastructure and transport with countries with which such close integration is impossible, as within the European Union.

As the French president said earlier, invitations will be sent, in particular, to members of the European Economic Area, countries aspiring to the EU that have left the union, as well as to the states of the Eastern Partnership, which includes the former republics of the USSR. At the same time, he specified that the border of the proposed European political community in the east “will pass along the borders of Ukraine and Moldova”, excluding Russia from the future project.