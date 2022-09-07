World

Saab received an order from the United States for the supply of anti-tank grenade launchers

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read

ZURICH, September 7 – RIA Novosti. The Swedish industrial company Saab received an order from the United States of America for the supply of the US Army in 2024 with anti-tank rocket launchers “Karl Gustav” and AT4 worth about $ 82 million.
“Saab has received an order for the Carl Gustav and AT4CS RS systems for the US military. The order is valued at $81.8 million (812.7 million SEK) and deliveries will be made during 2024,” it said. in a statement from the Swedish company.
It is reported that the weapons will be used by the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and the US Marine Corps.
As the president of the Saab division in the United States noted, the mentioned models of grenade launchers “will continue to provide fighters with significant superiority when confronted with armored threat forces on current and future battlefields.”
21:09

Pentagon suspends acceptance of F-35 due to Chinese alloy, media write

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The EU named the countries that will be invited to the enlarged European community

1 min ago

Accusations brought against those who attempted to assassinate Macron in Paris

34 mins ago

Deputy head of the NSA said about insomnia due to the inability of the United States to “respond to enemies”

53 mins ago

French TV channel published paradoxical results of a survey about Russia

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.