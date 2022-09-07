Saab received an order from the United States for the supply of anti-tank grenade launchers

ZURICH, September 7 – RIA Novosti. The Swedish industrial company Saab received an order from the United States of America for the supply of the US Army in 2024 with anti-tank rocket launchers “Karl Gustav” and AT4 worth about $ 82 million.

“Saab has received an order for the Carl Gustav and AT4CS RS systems for the US military. The order is valued at $81.8 million (812.7 million SEK) and deliveries will be made during 2024,” it said. in a statement from the Swedish company.

It is reported that the weapons will be used by the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and the US Marine Corps.

As the president of the Saab division in the United States noted, the mentioned models of grenade launchers “will continue to provide fighters with significant superiority when confronted with armored threat forces on current and future battlefields.”