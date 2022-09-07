Accusations brought against those who attempted to assassinate Macron in Paris

PARIS, September 7 – RIA Novosti. The counter-terrorism branch of the Paris prosecutor’s office has filed charges against those involved in the attack on French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018, AFP reported on Wednesday.

“The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) has demanded that 12 people who share far-right views and are suspected of plotting the attack on Emmanuel Macron in November 2018 be brought before a correctional tribunal, not a jury trial,” the agency said.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office accused 11 men and one woman of the far-right Barjols group of “criminal terrorist conspiracy” and planning “violent actions” against the French president.

The judicial investigation into the attack on the President of France began in November 2018, 14 people close to far-right circles were detained. After 4 years of investigation, two of them were released.