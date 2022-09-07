Deputy head of the NSA said about insomnia due to the inability of the United States to “respond to enemies”

WASHINGTON, September 7 – RIA Novosti. Deputy head of the US National Security Agency (NSA), George Barnes, admitted that the unpreparedness of the United States to respond to the actions of opponents makes him sleepless.

“The adversaries’ aspirations, their readiness to act and our continued unwillingness to respond,” Barnes told the Billington Cybersecurity Summit when asked what keeps him up at night.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that from a technological point of view, the United States retains an advantage over its rivals, including Russia and China.