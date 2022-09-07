PARIS, September 7 – RIA Novosti. More than 70% of French residents support sanctions against Russia, while 74% are confident that the sanctions are ineffective, according to a poll from Elabe, BFMTV reported.

“The results of the poll are somewhat paradoxical… French support for sanctions against Russia has weakened a little, but it is 72%, while 74% believe that the sanctions do not work,” the TV channel reported.

At the same time, 40% of respondents believe that it is necessary to support Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia, even if this negatively affects the standard of living of the French. Another 32% say they support the current course of the government, but if the impact on their daily lives is too strong, sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine should be reduced.

At the same time, the largest increase (8%) is observed among the group of the population that believes that the purchasing power of the French is more important than support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. This position is shared by 27% of respondents.

After the start of a special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in electricity, fuel and food prices in Europe and the United States. At the same time, as Putin pointed out, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy.