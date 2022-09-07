Turkish president criticizes EU sanctions against Russia | News

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, criticized on Tuesday the response of the European Union (EU) against Russia after its special military operation in Ukraine, and pointed out that the subordination of the community bloc to the US sanctions policy has caused the current gas crisis in the region.

In statements to the media before leaving on an official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the head of state stressed that this energy crisis is a consequence of confronting Moscow.

He stated that “Europe reaps what it has sown” and that the unilateral restrictive measures imposed led Russian President Vladimir Putin to adopt countermeasures, including reviewing his policy on gas sales to the EU.

He assessed: “(We) have no problem with natural gas (…) I think Europe is going to spend this winter with serious problems.”

This Monday, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, confirmed that the supply of gas to Europe through the Nord Stream gas pipeline will not be resumed due to the sanctions that the West has imposed on the State and Russian companies.

Peskov explained that the sanctions generate an absolute legal and practical disorder in everything related to the technical service of the equipment and installations, for which they become the main cause of the problems with the gas pumping.

The Türkiye government defended the territorial integrity of Ukraine and from the outset opposed Moscow’s special military operation to protect the population of Donbas and denazify-demilitarize Ukraine.

However, he did not subscribe to the policy of economic, political and diplomatic pressure from the West and even acted as a mediator between Moscow and kyiv, with whom he maintains good relations.

Furthermore, Erdogan announced at the beginning of August, during a visit to Russia, that he will pay part of his gas imports from this country in rubles.

International media point out that, on the other hand, Russia provided liquidity in foreign currencies to Türkiye by transferring billions of dollars to build an atomic plant on the Turkish Mediterranean coast.





